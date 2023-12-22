Teen charged in deadly Iowa City crash pleads not guilty

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A teen charged in a deadly crash in May in Iowa City is pleading not guilty.

Elijah Seals entered a written plea Friday morning in Johnson County Court. He is charged with vehicular homicide and involuntary manslaughter.

Prosecutors say Seals and Kesean Ford were driving side by side down East Court Street near City High.

They were going at least 25 miles over the posted speed limit when they hit another car.

The driver of the other car, 22-year-old Jennifer Russell from Waterloo, died from her injuries.

Ford is also charged in the case. He is also pleading not guilty.

