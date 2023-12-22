Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers
Advertise With Us

Teen charged in deadly Iowa City crash pleads not guilty

A teen charged in a deadly crash in May in Iowa City is pleading not guilty.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A teen charged in a deadly crash in May in Iowa City is pleading not guilty.

Elijah Seals entered a written plea Friday morning in Johnson County Court. He is charged with vehicular homicide and involuntary manslaughter.

Prosecutors say Seals and Kesean Ford were driving side by side down East Court Street near City High.

They were going at least 25 miles over the posted speed limit when they hit another car.

The driver of the other car, 22-year-old Jennifer Russell from Waterloo, died from her injuries.

Ford is also charged in the case. He is also pleading not guilty.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Hawkeyes’ Caitlin Clark comes in second for AP’s Female Athlete of the Year
Three in-state recruits make up Iowa’s 2024 linebacker class
Three in-state recruits help make up Iowa’s 2024 linebacker class
Residents raise concerns over extraordinary smell coming from Water and Resource Recovery Center
Residents raise concerns over extraordinary smell coming from Water and Resource Recovery Center
Andie Coston’s parents made a major mistake. They accidentally purchased gift cards for...
Grandparents mistakenly buy $10K worth of Disney+ gift cards instead of Disney Parks for family trip
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease, or EHD, is...
Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease kills over 100 deer in Clayton County

Latest News

A teen charged in a deadly crash in May in Iowa City is pleading not guilty.
Iowa City Police ask for help identifying person of interest in suspicious activity
ISU Extension and Outreach Healthy Food Access Specialist Brianna Montross joins us to talk...
Ways you can volunteer and donate to food banks in eastern Iowa this winter
Eastern Iowa native piano player Jim McDonough joins us to play some Christmas music.
Eastern Iowa pianist Jim McDonough celebrates more than 20 years as a performer
A teen charged in a deadly crash in May in Iowa City is pleading not guilty.
Teen charged in deadly Iowa City crash pleads not guilty