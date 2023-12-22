‘Swatting’ call prompts police presence in SW Cedar Rapids
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 1:31 pm, an active police presence was spotted in the SW area of Cedar Rapids.
Police have confirmed to TV9 that they responded to the 5800 block of Ridgeview Dr. SW for a report of a shooting. Officers arrived on the scene and found no evidence of a shooting, injuries, or other criminal activity.
A nearby day-care center was placed on lockdown during the police response but has since reopened.
Police say the incident is being investigated.
