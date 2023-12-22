Residents raise concerns over extraordinary smell coming from Water and Resource Recovery Center

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A strong smell coming from a Dubuque City building has gotten worse over the last few weeks, and city leaders say it’s going to stay that way for months.

The strong smell from the Water Resource Recovery Center has been an issue for city leaders for the last several years, but after a routine maintenance inspection last month, residents said it has only gotten worse.

The scenes from the south side of Dubuque look serene. The Mines of Spain during the day, and holiday lights at night, but these images don’t capture what those who live and visit here can’t escape, the odor.

“The smell was so offensive that I could barely stand it,” said Brad Plummer, a resident near the plant.

The facility processes wastewater, like sewage, industrial discharge, and anything that goes down a drain. He said the smell usually was only something he noticed during the summer, but that has changed.

“It was on us in the wintertime, and it was actually getting into our homes,” said Plummer.

Water Resource Recovery Center Director Deron Muehring has been studying the smells the plant produces, but then a contractor doing regular maintenance on a digester made a mistake, amplifying the odor.

“When this contractor put it back together, the wiring was mixed so that was why it wasn’t running once we fixed that wiring then it started up again, and we could operate the equipment,” said Muehring.

The equipment is fixed, but the problem still lingers. That’s because wastewater treatment relies on biological mechanisms that take time to normalize.

“Hopefully, we’ll have that waste all re-introduced through February so that by March we can start emptying out those tanks and cleaning out those tanks,” said Muehring.

While Muehring said there wasn’t much more, they could do to speed up the process, Plummer said he wanted to see more out of the city.

“I think the expectation is around processing waste for our city should be held to a higher standard than what it has been held,” said Plummer.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.