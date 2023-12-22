Rain today with another round by Christmas Eve, warm too

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Unseasonable warmth and rain chances headline the forecast through the holiday weekend.

The latest scan from Pinpoint Doppler Radar. (KCRG)

Even with overcast skies and showers today, highs climb well above normal to the mid and upper 40s. An area of rain is moving into eastern Iowa from Missouri, and will slowly shift to the northeast through the area. The latest indications are this rain may take a little longer to fully move through, so the chance for wet weather continues until just a little after sunset this evening. Rain will be harder to come by in our far northwest and northern counties today, but many will see at least a little bit. Showers linger this afternoon, dwindling into the evening. Fog is possible at times today too. This may become a bit more dense later tonight as rain exits the area. Visibilities could go as low as a quarter-mile or less, so if you have travel plans this evening, or early on Saturday, you may have to contend with this. Plan on a little extra time to get where you’re going, reduce speed, and use low beams in foggy areas.

Visibility, in miles, in eastern Iowa. (KCRG)

Drier but still cloudy conditions begin the holiday weekend on Saturday. Some fog lingers as well. Most of the day should be spent precipitation-free, though clouds linger and a little mist cannot be rueld out in areas where fog persists. Visibility should improve somewhat by midday into the afternoon, with even a couple of brief breaks in the clouds possible. Temperatures will jump even further above normal, with highs in the low 50s north to the mid and upper 50s south.

A more widespread and robust round of rain is set to move in Christmas Eve Day into Christmas on Monday. This round will provide more steady rainfall and cover more of eastern Iowa than today’s round. Totals of a half inch to an inch are possible Sunday into Sunday night. Fog may again be able to accompany the showers too. Rudolf’s nose will come in handy with reduced visibilities! Rain and clouds remain likely on Christmas Day on Monday as the low pressure gets cut off from the weather pattern and swirls nearby. We’ll likely reach our warmest temperatures of this stretch during this time too with highs in the low to mid-50s.

Rain showers are still possible beyond the holiday, lasting into the middle of next week. This activity will generally be lighter, and there’s the chance that some snowflakes could get involved at times. This risk is highest on Tuesday night, though accumulation chances look low at this point. Cooler temperatures settle in behind these rain chances too, returning closer to seasonal by the start of 2024, with highs only in the 30s and 40s, and lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Drier weather returns and persists from Thursday into next weekend. Temperatures continue a slow decline here. These are still above normal for the end of December, continuing a trend we’ve seen all month.

The storm system in the central United States will be the biggest player for holiday travel, though most areas will experience rain instead of snow.

The wider Christmas travel outlook: If you’re doing travel locally in eastern Iowa, then you won’t run into many issues in and around the extended holiday weekend. Watch out for fog on Friday night and Saturday. Use safe driving techniques in areas of rain, too, such as turning on headlights, slowing down, and giving yourself extra stopping distance in case of loss of traction.

Nationwide, it’s the storm system affecting us that will be the biggest weather-maker over the next few days. Showers could linger in the Great Lakes on Saturday, with rain and snow toward the Rocky Mountains as the first sign of the large storm system developing. The west and east coasts look quiet during this time. On Christmas Eve, rain stretches from the Gulf Coast up to Minnesota, with snow and wind on the back side potentially causing hazardous travel in western Nebraska and the Dakotas. On Christmas Day, heavy precipitation comes ashore in the Pacific Northwest, with rain spreading into the deep South and Ohio Valley. New England looks quiet, with the only wintry weather concerns in Nebraska and South Dakota. Depending on the amount of cold air that gets wrapped into this system, far western Iowa could see some snowflakes for Christmas. A similar picture will be present in the country on Tuesday after Christmas.

Additional chances for showers continue on Tuesday and even into Wednesday as the low slowly weakens and eventually moves on.

