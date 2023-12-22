Poweshiek County woman serving prison sentence dies

MITCHELLVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - An inmate has died due to natural causes at an Iowa prison.

In a press release, officials said 58-year-old Julia Cox, of Grinnell, died at 10:10 a.m. on Thursday in a hospice room of the Iowa Correctional Institution for Women in Mitchellville.

Cox was serving a seven-year prison sentence for Abuse of a Corpse and Accessory After the Fact. The sentence began in April 2022.

Cox was charged for helping her son, Steven Vogel, of Grinnell, dispose of the body of 44-year-old Michael Williams in 2020. A jury found Vogel guilty in 2021 of murder and abuse of a corpse.

Officials found Williams’ body burning in a roadside ditch.

Roy Garner, and Cody Johnson, both also of Grinnell, were also charged in connection to this case.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.