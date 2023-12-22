Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers
Advertise With Us

Poweshiek County woman serving prison sentence dies

Top Stories: December 22, 2023
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MITCHELLVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - An inmate has died due to natural causes at an Iowa prison.

In a press release, officials said 58-year-old Julia Cox, of Grinnell, died at 10:10 a.m. on Thursday in a hospice room of the Iowa Correctional Institution for Women in Mitchellville.

Cox was serving a seven-year prison sentence for Abuse of a Corpse and Accessory After the Fact. The sentence began in April 2022.

Cox was charged for helping her son, Steven Vogel, of Grinnell, dispose of the body of 44-year-old Michael Williams in 2020. A jury found Vogel guilty in 2021 of murder and abuse of a corpse.

Officials found Williams’ body burning in a roadside ditch.

Roy Garner, and Cody Johnson, both also of Grinnell, were also charged in connection to this case.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Hawkeyes’ Caitlin Clark comes in second for AP’s Female Athlete of the Year
Three in-state recruits make up Iowa’s 2024 linebacker class
Three in-state recruits help make up Iowa’s 2024 linebacker class
Residents raise concerns over extraordinary smell coming from Water and Resource Recovery Center
Residents raise concerns over extraordinary smell coming from Water and Resource Recovery Center
Andie Coston’s parents made a major mistake. They accidentally purchased gift cards for...
Grandparents mistakenly buy $10K worth of Disney+ gift cards instead of Disney Parks for family trip
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease, or EHD, is...
Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease kills over 100 deer in Clayton County

Latest News

The 2024 Rose Parade will feature two Iowans on the Donate Life float raising awareness for...
Two Iowans to be honored on Donate Life float in 2024 Rose Parade
Teen charged in deadly Iowa City crash pleads not guilty
A teen charged in a deadly crash in May in Iowa City is pleading not guilty.
Iowa City Police ask for help identifying person of interest in suspicious activity
ISU Extension and Outreach Healthy Food Access Specialist Brianna Montross joins us to talk...
Ways you can volunteer and donate to food banks in eastern Iowa this winter