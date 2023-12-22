Show You Care
Police investigating suspicious activity at Iowa City Walmart

Top Stories: December 22, 2023
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are asking for help identifying a person of interest as they investigate reports of suspicious activity from earlier this month.

Police said the suspicious activity happened at around 4:42 p.m. on Dec. 13 at the Walmart located at 919 Highway 1 W in Iowa City.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Josiah Sims at JoSims@iowa-city.org or 319-356-5276.

