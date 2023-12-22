Our Town: Cascade Christmas displays centered around family traditions

CASCADE, Iowa (KCRG) - Lights and music are two staples of the Christmas season, and two homeowners in Our Town Cascade use them to spread holiday cheer.

1004 6th Ave SE and 169 White Oak Drive SE. Two festive homes in the community of Cascade. Nolan Hemmer started decorating his home on White Oak Drive 13 years ago, inspired by a childhood memory.

“Around town we’d always drive around as a family looking at Christmas lights together. So really created that family time together,” said Hemmer.

Terry Leytem started decorating 43 years ago, also because of family.

“My mom. My mom was into Christmas, and she gave me a nativity scene. We bought a house just up the block here, and I put the up there just to honor my mom, and that’s when it all started,” said Leytem.

Both displays go up right after Thanksgiving, and both are father-son projects.

“My dad comes down usually and helps me for a couple days to get everything set up so it allows us to spend time together,” said Nolan Hemmer.

While Hemmer’s dad comes to Cascade from Prairie du Chien to help him, Leytem is preparing to pass this Christmas tradition to the next generation. His son, who lives nearby and helps him setup.

“I’m 70 years old. Time to cut back a little bit,” said Terry Leytem.

Leytem says these days, he does the display for his grandkids ranging in age from three months to 14 years.

“They take turns turning the switches on. My turn, my turn,” he said.

With a nod to his own childhood, mostly vintage decorations fill Hemmer’s yard.

“My parents always had blow molds when we were kids, and some of the decorations in the yard are from my parents’ house,” he said.

Hemmer looks online to track down the harder-to-find displays.

“So I have to scour Facebook Marketplace and other things like that. I’ve driven all over Iowa to pick up different decorations,” said Hemmer.

If you ask either man how many decorations or lights they have...

“I don’t even want to guess how many. Thousands,” said Leytem.

“I have no idea. I’ve kind of lost count and continue to add until we’re out of storage space, and my wife has told me we’re about out of storage space,” said Hemmer.

While the number of lights may be forgotten, the effort Hemmer and Leytem put into their displays is not lost on their neighbors.

“Pretty much anywhere I go in town, somebody compliments me on it. So, it’s really great to know you’re bringing joy to other people in the community,” said Hemmer.

“It’s a good feeling making people happy,” said Leytem.

The lights at both houses are on from about 5:30 to 10 each night through Christmas.

