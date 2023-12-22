Northern Iowa takes down Northern Illinois 76-63

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) - Tytan Anderson scored 17 points as Northern Iowa beat Northern Illinois 76-63 on Thursday night.

Anderson added five rebounds for the Panthers (6-7). Bowen Born scored 15 points, going 4 of 8 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and 5 for 5 from the line. Nate Heise shot 4 for 12 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points.

David Coit led the Huskies (6-5) in scoring, finishing with 17 points and two steals. Quaran McPherson added 14 points and two steals for Northern Illinois. Zarigue Nutter also put up 12 points.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.