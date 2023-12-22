Show You Care
Northern Iowa takes down Northern Illinois 76-63

By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:17 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DEKALB, Ill. (AP) - Tytan Anderson scored 17 points as Northern Iowa beat Northern Illinois 76-63 on Thursday night.

Anderson added five rebounds for the Panthers (6-7). Bowen Born scored 15 points, going 4 of 8 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and 5 for 5 from the line. Nate Heise shot 4 for 12 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points.

David Coit led the Huskies (6-5) in scoring, finishing with 17 points and two steals. Quaran McPherson added 14 points and two steals for Northern Illinois. Zarigue Nutter also put up 12 points.

