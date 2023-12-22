NewBo City Market customers are excited over upcoming expansions

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After announcing the addition of a grocery store, community stage, and mezzanine back in August, NewBo City Market officials say that, while they’re still in the very early stages of planning, they’ve made great progress in making these plans a reality.

“We have selected Studio Combine out of Iowa City, so they have drafted blueprints, and we’re starting to get scale models and everything of what the market will look like.” said Nolan Henkle, NewBo City Market Director of Programming.

The North side of the market will be transformed by these renovations, replacing the current seating area with a new, farm-to-table grocery store.

Above that, a new second story will house a community stage for year-round performances as well as the updated seating area. This added space will make space for several new businesses within the market.

And Henkle says all of these expansions are a result of community feedback.

“This is a community-centered project, right? We’re trying to respond to the needs of what Cedar Rapids wants around in the NewBo area.” said Henkle.

Construction on the roughly $4 million dollar expansion is expected to begin in late 2024

And customers said the expansions will make a big difference for both businesses and residents.

“For the community as a whole, it will give others an opportunity to build a shop or to build a restaurant to build their business.” said Cedar Rapidian Hilary Ellmers.

“Well, there is no grocery store in this area. And I think what happens with having a grocery store, it’s going to only enhance the area, people spending money in this area, and people coming into the area.” said Cedar Rapidian Bob Buntz.

For those interested in a more in-depth look at the upcoming expansions, Metro High School students constructed a 3-D gingerbread model of the updated space, which is available to view starting Saturday.

