Marion Fire Department shares tips to stay safe over the holidays

By Becky Phelps
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Celebrating the holidays can come with a higher risk of a fire breaking out, but carefully decorating can help make the holidays safer.

Marion Deputy Fire Chief of Operations Ryan Steffen says when decorating for the holidays, it’s important to make sure hazards like candles are far away from anything that could catch fire, and located on something stable.

The National Fire Protection Association says US Fire Departments respond to nearly 800 fires each year caused by decorations. Around 150 fires a year start with Christmas trees, which need to stay watered. “The drier they get when they start on fire, the hotter they will get, the faster they will burn,” says Steffen.

The Red Cross is an immediate resource for families who do experience disasters like home fires. “We assist in every home fire that we’re made aware of and so we’ll provide immediate financial assistance that evening. We also follow up, you know, we know that after a disaster such as a home fire that the families, you know, they they may be in shock,” says Red Cross Executive Director Rachelle Lipker.

She recommends practicing for those worst case scenarios. “Showing your children, this is how we open the window. This is where we’re going to crawl. This is where we’re going to meet. If there’s a fire that really increases the chance of survival. And in the event that something awful would happen, such as a home fire,” says Lipker.

You can find more tips for preventing fires this holiday season here.

