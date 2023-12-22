Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers
Advertise With Us

Holiday travelers flock to Olds gas station for cheap gas prices

By Libbie Randall
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As drivers travel along Highway 218, there’s also a constant flow of traffic through one of the route’s most popular gas stations. Avenue of Saints BP is packed with both locals and visitors on any given day.

“We see people at the Avenue of the Saints from Missouri all the way up to Minnesota, I’ve met Canadians, people from Arkansas, Mississippi, all over,” said Manager Heidi Fleming.

There, on the Friday before Christmas, regular gas was 2.529. That’s over 30 cents cheaper than the state average on the same day.

For Gerald Thompson, this stop on the way to Alabama is a no-brainer.

“Usually the price is pretty reasonable here, a little cheaper than other places, so whenever I travel I stop by here,” said Thompson.

Others among the masses are staying local for the holiday, but still make a point to get their gas there.

“It’s convenient for a lot of people because they’ve always got the lowest prices of gas and diesel around, and if you go north it’s high and if you go south it’s high,” said local Jim Wellington.

Many factors go into setting gas prices - the cost of crude oil, taxes, distribution and marketing costs, and refining costs and profits.

For the BP in Olds, its low costs cause this constant line of customers, especially during a busy travel weekend.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Hawkeyes’ Caitlin Clark comes in second for AP’s Female Athlete of the Year
Police are asking for help identifying a person of interest as they investigate reports of...
Police investigating suspicious activity at Iowa City Walmart
Residents raise concerns over extraordinary smell coming from Water and Resource Recovery Center
Residents raise concerns over extraordinary smell coming from Water and Resource Recovery Center
Three in-state recruits make up Iowa’s 2024 linebacker class
Three in-state recruits help make up Iowa’s 2024 linebacker class
Andie Coston’s parents made a major mistake. They accidentally purchased gift cards for...
Grandparents mistakenly buy $10K worth of Disney+ gift cards instead of Disney Parks for family trip

Latest News

Iowa advocacy organizations are asking for the law to be paused
Iowa advocacy groups ask federal court to pause “parental rights” law
Two Iowans will be honored on one of the floats in the 2024 Rose Parade on January 1st to help...
Two Iowans to be honored at Rose Parade for organ donations
Iowa Valley 6″8 Junior Caleb Haack is a dunking and 3-point machine.
Athlete of the Week: Caleb Haack
The Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come warns of less snow for future holidays
The Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come warns of less snow for future holidays
Lights and music are two staples of the Christmas season, and two homeowners in "Our Town...
Our Town: Cascade Christmas displays centered around family traditions