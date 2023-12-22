Hawkeyes’ Caitlin Clark comes in second for AP’s Female Athlete of the Year

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Hawkeyes basketball star Caitlin Clark is getting even more recognition.

She finished second in voting for the Associated Press Female Athlete of the Year.

Clark is Iowa’s all-time leading scorer, and lead the Hawkeyes to last’s year’s National Championship game.

She’s the only player in division one men’s or women’s basketball history with over three-thousand points, 750 rebounds, and 750 assists.

Clark finished second to U.S. gymnast Simone Biles for the AP’s Female Athlete of the Year award. It’s the third time Biles has won the award.

Biles returned to competition after a two-year break following the 2020 Olympics. In August, she won a record eighth U.S. national title.

