The Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come warns of less snow for future holidays

On Christmas Day, Eastern Iowans will open presents with rain outside the window rather than snowflakes.
By Hannah Messier
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -This year, the Ghost of Christmas Present will show Eastern Iowans a wet sidewalk instead of snow-covered trees.

According to the Ghost of Christmas Past, since 1973 Cedar Rapids has had 22 White Christmases. For comparison, from 1925 to 1973 there were 31 White Christmases enjoyed in Cedar Rapids.

In a changing climate, the chances for a White Christmas in the region are getting lower.

“For Cedar Rapids it’s actually decreased over the last several decades so as far as our climate normal from 1981 to 2010 you guys had a 47% chance of a White Christmas. But with our newest normals from 1991 to 2020 that has decreased down to 41%, for about a 6% decrease.” Lauren Casey, a Meteorologist at Climate Central said.

Warmer air makes it difficult for snowflakes to develop.

“When it really comes down to basics you need 2 main ingredients, moisture and cold air to get snowfall and winter is the fastest warming season in your area and we’re also seeing and experiencing fewer and shorter cold snaps so basically climate change is robbing us the opportunity for that cold air to come in and give us snowfall.” Casey explained.

It isn’t just December that’s becoming warmer, but fall as well.

“In Cedar Rapids you’re seeing increases in response to climate change in more above average days or milder days both in the autumn and in the winter and you’re seeing 9 more in the winter on average.” Casey stated.

The potential for less snow covering Iowa’s fields on December 25th, a premonition from the Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come.

