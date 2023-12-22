First of several rain chances arrives today, warm and wet Christmas still on track

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Some of the best chances for rain we’ve seen in a while make up most of the holiday weekend, with unseasonable warmth to accompany it.

Temperatures this morning are already starting in the low to mid 40s, with little concern needed toward wind chills with light winds. An area of rain is moving into eastern Iowa from Missouri, and will slowly shift to the northeast through the area. The latest indications are this rain may take a little longer to fully move through, so the chance for wet weather continues until just a little after sunset this evening. Rain will be harder to come by in our far northwest and northern counties today, but many will see at least a little bit. Highs reach the mid to upper 40s.

Fog is possible at times today, with a tendency to become denser and more widespread this evening into tonight as the rain exits. Visibilities could go as low as a quarter-mile or less, so if you have travel plans this evening, or early on Saturday, you may have to contend with this. Plan on a little extra time to get where you’re going, reduce speed, and use low beams in foggy areas.

Most of Saturday should be spent precipitation-free, aside from a little mist in areas where fog persists. Visibility may tend to improve by midday into the afternoon, with even a couple of brief breaks in the clouds possible. Temperatures will also take another jump, with highs in the low 50s north to the mid and upper 50s south.

The chance for rain picks up again on Sunday, along with a few areas of fog being a possibility. Winds also increase on Sunday as the main area of low pressure begins to move toward the state, and strengthens a bit as it does. Half an inch to an inch of rain is possible from Sunday into Sunday night, making for a fairly wet Christmas Eve. We’ll likely reach our warmest temperatures of this stretch, too, with highs in the low to mid 50s for most.

Rain stays likely into Christmas as well, as the low pressure gets cut off from the weather pattern and swirls nearby. We should be on the warm side of the storm, allowing precipitation to stay as rain through Christmas. Another half an inch to an inch of rain could take place on the holiday itself. Temperatures will generally reach the upper 40s to low 50s.

The wider Christmas travel outlook: If you’re doing travel locally in eastern Iowa, then you won’t run into many issues in and around the extended holiday weekend. Watch out for fog on Friday night and Saturday. Use safe driving techniques in areas of rain, too, such as turning on headlights, slowing down, and giving yourself extra stopping distance in case of loss of traction.

Nationwide, it’s the storm system affecting us that will be the biggest weather-maker over the next few days. Showers could linger in the Great Lakes on Saturday, with rain and snow toward the Rocky Mountains as the first sign of the large storm system developing. The west and east coasts look quiet during this time. On Christmas Eve, rain stretches from the Gulf Coast up to Minnesota, with snow and wind on the back side potentially causing hazardous travel in western Nebraska and the Dakotas. On Christmas Day, heavy precipitation comes ashore in the Pacific Northwest, with rain spreading into the deep South and Ohio Valley. New England looks quiet, with the only wintry weather concerns in Nebraska and South Dakota. Depending on the amount of cold air that gets wrapped into this system, far western Iowa could see some snowflakes for Christmas. A similar picture will be present in the country on Tuesday after Christmas.

The storm system in the central United States will be the biggest player for holiday travel, though most areas will experience rain instead of snow.

Additional chances for showers continue on Tuesday and even into Wednesday as the low slowly weakens and eventually moves on. This activity will generally be lighter, and there’s the chance that some snowflakes could get involved at times. This risk is highest on Tuesday night, though accumulation chances look low at this point. Temperatures also turn colder, with highs only in the 30s and 40s, and lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Drier weather returns and persists from Thursday into next weekend. Temperatures continue a slow decline here, with highs in the mid to upper 30s, and lows in the low to mid 20s. These are still above normal for the end of December, continuing a trend we’ve seen all month.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.