Driver charged with OWI following head-on collision in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday, emergency crews responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident near the 200 block of E Post Rd.

Investigators say a Lincoln MKZ was driving northbound on E Post Rd when it crossed the center yellow line and collided head-on with a Toyota Rav4.

Officials say both drivers and a passenger in the Toyota sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the crash. They were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment of their injuries.

The driver of the Lincoln was identified as 28-year-old Uriah Johnson. Johnson was charged with Operating While Intoxicated and cited for Improper Use of Lanes.

The accident remains under investigation.

