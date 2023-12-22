Driver charged with OWI following head-on collision in Cedar Rapids
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday, emergency crews responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident near the 200 block of E Post Rd.
Investigators say a Lincoln MKZ was driving northbound on E Post Rd when it crossed the center yellow line and collided head-on with a Toyota Rav4.
Officials say both drivers and a passenger in the Toyota sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the crash. They were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment of their injuries.
The driver of the Lincoln was identified as 28-year-old Uriah Johnson. Johnson was charged with Operating While Intoxicated and cited for Improper Use of Lanes.
The accident remains under investigation.
