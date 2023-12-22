Show You Care
Curtis Jones’ 18 points power Iowa State past Eastern Illinois, 80-48

Iowa State guard Tamin Lipsey (3) drives up court during an NCAA college basketball game...
Iowa State guard Tamin Lipsey (3) drives up court during an NCAA college basketball game against Lindenwood, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Curtis Jones scored 18 points off the bench, Milan Momcilovic, Robert Jones and Tamin Lipsey each scored 16 and Iowa State pulled away in the second half to take an 80-48 win over Eastern Illinois on Thursday night.

Iowa State picked up a fifth-straight win and extended its home winning streak against non-conference opponents to 26 games.

The Cyclones (10-2) built a 39-26 lead at the break and Momcilovic sparked a 41-22 run through the second half by scoring 13 of his 16 points in the final 20 minutes. The freshman was 5 of 8 from the floor and hit all five of his free throws. Iowa State, which converted 27 of 56 from the field and knocked down 10 of 23 shots from beyond the arc, has now won 13 straight games when hitting at least 10 3-pointers.

Tiger Booker finished with 10 points and was the lone Eastern Illinois player to reach double-figure scoring. The Panthers (6-7) hit 20 of 51 shots from the field and were just 4 of 21 from distance while committing 17 turnovers.

Iowa State will take a break before playing host to New Hampshire on New Year’s Eve. Eastern Illinois plays at SIUE on December 29.

