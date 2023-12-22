Cedar Rapids group uses Christmas display to collect donations for nonprofits

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Five Season Lights display in Cedar Rapids glows along the city’s riverfront, the event is a chance to collect donations for several area nonprofits.

The display is at the McGrath Amphitheater and will be lit up every night until the new year.

VenuWorks, the group behind this display, say they’ve seen more than 10,000 people come out to see the bright lights in their first year.

This weekend the display will feature music, a small café and a visit from Santa.

”It’s a whole entire experience of all of your senses, you can taste you can see the lights, you can hear the music,” Diane Smith, marketing director at VenuWorks, said.

Organizers want their array of lights to stand out from other displays, so they’re using this a chance to give back to the community.

“We’ve been partnering with local nonprofits in the area to volunteer and man the entrances and in exchange they’ve been taking goodwill donations, and it’s gone great,” Smith said.

They’ve helped raise more than $8,000 that will help give a holiday boost to several eastern Iowa nonprofits.

”The holidays can be a really tough time for a lot of people, especially in this economy, and we just want to bring joy to the faces,” Smith said.

Each night, a different nonprofit organization will be collecting donations. Hours are 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

