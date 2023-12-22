Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers
Advertise With Us

Cedar Rapids group uses Christmas display to collect donations for nonprofits

An Iowa group is hosting a new Christmas experience along the Cedar Rapids Riverfront.
By Conner Woodruff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:59 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Five Season Lights display in Cedar Rapids glows along the city’s riverfront, the event is a chance to collect donations for several area nonprofits.

The display is at the McGrath Amphitheater and will be lit up every night until the new year.

VenuWorks, the group behind this display, say they’ve seen more than 10,000 people come out to see the bright lights in their first year.

This weekend the display will feature music, a small café and a visit from Santa.

”It’s a whole entire experience of all of your senses, you can taste you can see the lights, you can hear the music,” Diane Smith, marketing director at VenuWorks, said.

Organizers want their array of lights to stand out from other displays, so they’re using this a chance to give back to the community.

“We’ve been partnering with local nonprofits in the area to volunteer and man the entrances and in exchange they’ve been taking goodwill donations, and it’s gone great,” Smith said.

They’ve helped raise more than $8,000 that will help give a holiday boost to several eastern Iowa nonprofits.

”The holidays can be a really tough time for a lot of people, especially in this economy, and we just want to bring joy to the faces,” Smith said.

Each night, a different nonprofit organization will be collecting donations. Hours are 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three in-state recruits make up Iowa’s 2024 linebacker class
Three in-state recruits help make up Iowa’s 2024 linebacker class
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease, or EHD, is...
Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease kills over 100 deer in Clayton County
Andie Coston’s parents made a major mistake. They accidentally purchased gift cards for...
Grandparents mistakenly buy $10K worth of Disney+ gift cards instead of Disney Parks for family trip
At approximately 1:45 pm, a water main break near the intersection of East Court Street and...
Water main break causes road closures in Iowa City
Lakeside Shopping Center’s new LEGO store opens Friday
LEGO store coming to Jordan Creek Town Center in West Des Moines next year

Latest News

The Iowa caucuses are just over three weeks away and candidates are making their final appeals...
New Hampshire poll show Haley gaining ground on Trump ahead of Iowa caucus
First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Corey Thompson tracks the first round of rainfall today,...
First Alert Forecast: Friday morning, December 22
A Cedar Rapids man is set to enter a plea over a deadly crash that killed a woman in Iowa City...
Cedar Rapids man to enter plea over deadly Iowa City crash
Pianist Jim McDonough joins the KCRG-TV9 morning show.
Pianist Jim McDonough joins the KCRG-TV9 morning show to play Christmas classics