Buddy the Elf greets students at Keota Elementary School

KEOTA, Iowa (KCRG) - Kids at Keota Elementary School got a special treat when they arrived at school on Friday morning.

Principal Seth Milledge greeted them while standing on the roof dressed as Buddy the Elf, the character portrayed by Will Ferrell in the popular Christmas movie “Elf.”

In videos posted to the school’s Facebook page, Milledge can be heard greeting students as they arrive and wishing them a “Merry Christmas.”

When students ask how Milledge got on the roof, he simply explains, “Elfs always find a way.”

Principal Seth Milledge greeted students at Keota Elementary School Friday morning while standing on the roof dressed as Buddy the Elf, the character portrayed by Will Ferrell in the popular Christmas movie “Elf.” (Crystial Wright)

