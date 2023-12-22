Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers
Advertise With Us

101-year-old college student proves age is just a number

There's one student at Brightpoint Community College who's not your average enrollee. (WWBT)
By Sarah Chakales and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - Sarah Simpkins has always wanted to earn her college degree, and at 101 years old, she decided there was no time like the present.

“So that I might inspire somebody else,” Simpkins said. “I returned to school. It was never out of my mind.”

Simpkins just finished the first semester of her Early Childhood Education program at Brightpoint Community College in Chester, Virginia.

“Enjoying every step of it,” Simpkins said. “Being with the other students.”

In-person art classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays were her favorite.

“When I go to do the homework, that’s easy,” Simpkins said. “Piece of cake.”

Her granddaughter, Halimah Shepherd-Crawford, is also enrolled at Brightpoint Community College and helps Simpkins with her homework.

“I study the assignment, explain it to her and then she gives me her answers,” Shepherd-Crawford said. “I’m her hands and eyes, but it’s her brain. She’s still super sharp.”

The grandmother-granddaughter duo will both graduate in May.

“It’s special because we both will finish together, and we’ll both walk across the stage together,” Shepherd-Crawford said. “It made us work harder. And that was our motivation. We’re gonna do this together. We’re gonna finish together.”

Simpkins, a former semi-professional bowler, moved to Virginia from Brooklyn, New York, at the age of 96 to live with her granddaughter.

For Simpkins, age is just a number.

“It feels like 42,” Simpkins said when asked how old she is.

She applies that youthful mentality to everything she tackles.

“My grandmother’s just an inspiration,” Shepherd-Crawford said.

Simpkins dropped out of Allen University in Columbia, South Carolina, at the age of 20 after she got pregnant.

“So I went on, and I got married,” Simpkins said.

She focused on growing her family and had 12 children. But she never lost sight of her goal.

“It’s something that I had to do,” Simpkins said. “I’m very, very grateful that God has enabled me to do this.”

Simpkins’ dedication paid off. She finished her first semester with a 3.5 GPA.

“I wanted to do that just to prove to me that I can do it,” Simpkins said.

She will be 102 years old when she receives her diploma in May.

She describes herself as happy and joyful and credits her positive attitude for longevity.

“You know what, I never plan that far ahead,” Simpkins said. “Living in the moment.”

Simpkins can take classes at no charge, thanks to Virginia’s Higher Education Act of 1974, which allows seniors over 60 to pursue higher education either for credit or by auditing classes.

Copyright 2023 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Hawkeyes’ Caitlin Clark comes in second for AP’s Female Athlete of the Year
Three in-state recruits make up Iowa’s 2024 linebacker class
Three in-state recruits help make up Iowa’s 2024 linebacker class
Residents raise concerns over extraordinary smell coming from Water and Resource Recovery Center
Residents raise concerns over extraordinary smell coming from Water and Resource Recovery Center
Andie Coston’s parents made a major mistake. They accidentally purchased gift cards for...
Grandparents mistakenly buy $10K worth of Disney+ gift cards instead of Disney Parks for family trip
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease, or EHD, is...
Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease kills over 100 deer in Clayton County

Latest News

FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Williams (19) finds room to run between Atlanta...
Former NFL player Mike Williams died of dental-related sepsis, medical examiner says
It's milestone of working for McDonald's for a Florida woman.
Woman celebrates 53 years working at McDonald's
Cheryl Grunwarld, wearing antlers, waits for her baggage at the Charlotte Douglas...
Busiest holiday travel season in years is off to a smooth start with few airport delays
LNL Anchor Ryan Piers talks to his father, Dr. Shawn Piers, about how to avoid illnesses...
LNL: Keeping Families Safe From Seasonal Viruses
The Sherman County Sheriff's Office shared how a father and son teamed up to rescue a driver's...
‘True heroes’: Father, son save trucker who passed out behind wheel on interstate