1 killed, 2 injured in Jones County crash

JONES COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 6:48 am, emergency crews responded to the area of Highway 151 and Shaw Rd for a report of a crash.

Investigators say a 2014 Chevy Malibu was merging onto Highway 151 Northbound from Shaw Rd when it was struck by a 2011 Ford F250.

Officials say one person was killed in the incident with two others taken to nearby hospitals for treatment of their injuries.

The name of the victim is being withheld at this time pending notification of family.

