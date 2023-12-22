Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers
Advertise With Us

1 killed, 2 injured in Jones County crash

t approximately 6:48 am, emergency crews responded to the area of Highway 151 and Shaw Rd for...
t approximately 6:48 am, emergency crews responded to the area of Highway 151 and Shaw Rd for a report of a crash.(Marlon Hall)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 6:48 am, emergency crews responded to the area of Highway 151 and Shaw Rd for a report of a crash.

Investigators say a 2014 Chevy Malibu was merging onto Highway 151 Northbound from Shaw Rd when it was struck by a 2011 Ford F250.

Officials say one person was killed in the incident with two others taken to nearby hospitals for treatment of their injuries.

The name of the victim is being withheld at this time pending notification of family.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Hawkeyes’ Caitlin Clark comes in second for AP’s Female Athlete of the Year
Police are asking for help identifying a person of interest as they investigate reports of...
Police investigating suspicious activity at Iowa City Walmart
Residents raise concerns over extraordinary smell coming from Water and Resource Recovery Center
Residents raise concerns over extraordinary smell coming from Water and Resource Recovery Center
Three in-state recruits make up Iowa’s 2024 linebacker class
Three in-state recruits help make up Iowa’s 2024 linebacker class
Andie Coston’s parents made a major mistake. They accidentally purchased gift cards for...
Grandparents mistakenly buy $10K worth of Disney+ gift cards instead of Disney Parks for family trip

Latest News

Driver charged with OWI in head-on collision (Photo by: Linn County Sheriff's Office)
Driver charged with OWI following head-on collision in Cedar Rapids
‘Swatting’ call prompts police presence in SW Cedar Rapids.
‘Swatting’ call prompts police presence in SW Cedar Rapids
The 2024 Rose Parade will feature two Iowans on the Donate Life float raising awareness for...
Two Iowans to be honored on Donate Life float in 2024 Rose Parade
Julia Cox, 58, of Grinnell, died on Thursday in a hospice room of the Iowa Correctional...
Poweshiek County woman serving prison sentence dies