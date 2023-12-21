Wilton man sentenced for sending child pornography to minors

WILTON, Iowa (KCRG) - A 37-year-old has been sentenced to federal prison for his role in distributing child pornography.

Information during the sentencing hearing showed that in 2021 and 2022 Benjamin Mockmore had online sexual communications with multiple minors which included sending naked pictures of himself to them and requesting photos from them.

In March 2022 law enforcement searched Mockmore’s residence and seized two cell phones. Searches of the phones revealed 181 images and 50 videos of child pornography. It also showed 61 online conversations in which Mockmore sent child pornography to another person.

Mockmore was sentenced to 210 months imprisonment. He must also serve a 5-year term of supervised release.

