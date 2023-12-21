Show You Care
Water main break causes road closures in Iowa City

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 1:45 pm, a water main break near the intersection of East Court Street and Muscatine Avenue caused a road closure on Court Street.

East Court Street from Muscatine Avenue to South Seventh Avenue has been closed to through traffic to allow crews to work on fixing the main break. Drivers should avoid the area or expect traffic delays.

Three bus stops have been closed while repairs are being made: 7249, 7250, and 7236. A temporary transit detour has also been announced for the following bus routes:

  • Outbound: Burlington to Summit to College to Seventh to Court
  • Inbound: Court to Seventh to Muscatine to Burlington

You can find more information on the main break and bus detour routes at the link here.  

