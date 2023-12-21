Show You Care
Warm December air is in place, now we wait for multiple rain chances through Christmas Day

By Joe Winters
Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Many times, this time of the year we expect frightful weather, especially as it relates to travel.

The latest satellite and radar data
The latest satellite and radar data.   (KCRG)

This is not the case throughout the upper Midwest this year. A warmup that has begun continues into Christmas Day, bringing highs in the 40s and 50s. Hopefully, Santa has some rain gear as it looks like his trip into eastern Iowa will be a bit showery. After a few light showers on Thursday and Friday, more widespread rainfall is likely on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(KCRG)

Make sure you download or update the First Alert Weather App to use wherever your holiday travel takes you. Have a great night!

