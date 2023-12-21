Three in-state recruits help make up Iowa’s 2024 linebacker class

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - One-third of the 2024 Iowa football recruiting class is from the Hawkeye state. All three at the linebacker position are in-state commits.

“I just like their attitudes. They all have different skill sets and they all have different personalities, but I think they’re all committed to being good football players,” Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz said.

The trio includes Williamsburg’s Derek Weisskopf, Monticello’s Preston Ries and Winfield- Mount Union’s Cam Buffington. All three are from within and hour of Iowa City.

“It feels like we’ve been recruiting them for four years,” Ferentz said. “I don’t think anybody is further than 60 miles from here. Can’t tell you how many times they’ve been on campus for practices, spring practice. This past weekend they were all here. I felt like a year ago they could have just slid right into our room and fit in beautifully with the guys that we have.”

Buffington is a three-sport athlete who played linebacker and running back and committed to Iowa before he was sophomore.

“Cam was a phenomenal basketball player. I think he was dunking in seventh grade,” Iowa football’s director of recruiting Tyler Barnes said. “Eight-man football you just don’t see the freakiness he has. In camp this past summer, he was 6′3, 225 pounds and ran a 4.48 and 4.49.”

Weisskopf was the next to commit. He played safety, tight end, quarterback and even punted for the Raiders who won their first ever state football title. He’s also a state track and field champion.

“Derek is a long-ranging kid who has freakish numbers. High jump, shot put, those are two things for a 210-pound kid that’s not a combination you see very often or almost ever,” Barnes said.

Ries, who played linebacker and quarterback Panthers, was the fourth commit to the 2024 class. He holds the record as Iowa’s all-time leader in total offense with 12,984 yards.

“He’s a four-sport athlete in our class and he’s good at everything he does,” Barnes added.

Although each athlete played both sides of the call, the Hawkeyes believe they fit the mold of what it takes to be an Iowa linebacker.

“All of our linebackers better play multiple sports, ideally three. We want to see you do different things,” Barnes said. “We love seeing linebackers who are running backs in high school. There’s something to be said about your vision, ability and agility that those guys have.”

Buffington, Weisskopf and Ries are a part of Iowa’s 21 new scholarship players, which does not include preferred walk-ons.

2024 RECRUITING CLASS:

Joseph Anderson DE 6-5 225 Fr. St. Louis, Mo.

Cam Buffingon LB 6-3 225 Fr. Winfield, Iowa

Michael Burt TE 6-6 225 Fr. Omaha, Neb.

Drew Campbell DE 6-4 235 Fr. Cedar Falls, Iowa

Chima Chineke DE 6-5 230 Fr. Plano, Texas

Rhys Dakin P 6-3 210 Fr. Melbourne, Australia

Brevin Doll RB 6-0 190 Fr. Adel, Iowa

Cody Fox OL 6-4 280 Fr. Winthrop, Iowa

Rashad Godfrey Jr. DB 6-1 180 Fr. Plant City, Fla.

Gavin Hoffman TE 6-5 215 Fr. Leawood, Kan.

Josh Janowski OL 6-2 280 Fr. Frankfort, Ill.

Devan Kennedy DT 6-3 240 Fr. Glendale, Ariz.

Bodey McCaslin OL 6-6 275 Fr. St. Charles, Ill.

Will Nolan OL 6-6 290 Fr. Arlington Heights, Ill.

KJ Parker WR 6-0 170 Fr. Bellwood, Ill.

James Resar QB 6-4 205 Fr. Fernandina Beach Fla.

Preston Ries LB 6-2 215 Fr. Monticello, Iowa

Reece Vander Zee WR 6-4 190 Fr. Rock Rapids, Iowa

Jaylen Watson DB 6-0 170 Fr. Toledo, Ohio

Derek Weisskopf LB 6-3 210 Fr. Victor, Iowa

Xavier Williams RB 6-0 230 Fr. Schererville Ind.

COMMITTED WALK-ONS:

Trent Cakerice DT 6-4 235 Fr. Grundy Center, Iowa

Graham Eben LB 6-1 200 Fr. Rock Rapids, Iowa Central

Kyler Gerardy S 6-0 180 Fr. Eldridge Iowa

Grant Glausser RB 6-0 200 Fr. Dubuque, Iowa

Drew Larson S 6-0 180 Fr. Iowa City, Iowa

Cole Marsh TE 6-5 215 Fr. Waverly, Iowa

Devan Van Ness IL 6-1 195 Fr. Barrington, Ill.

Tripp Woody PK 6-0 185 Fr. Charlotte, N.C.

