Sioux City family worries about sending kindergarten student to school after gun threat by classmate

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Sioux City family is worried about sending their kindergarten student back to school after they say he was threatened by a fellow student.

That threat is raising questions about what rights parents have in these situations. The mother told us the other student threatened to go “get his gun” and shoot her student. She also told us she understands both students are six years old, and while the threat may or may not be credible, she has concerns about the district’s procedures in handling these types of cases.

Taylor Lapora said she walked into Irving Elementary School Tuesday morning to drop off her son. On the way out she says she saw the student who threatened to shoot her son the day before.

Lapora said no teacher or administrator stopped to check the student’s backpack or check if the threat might be real.

“His backpack wasn’t checked,” Lapora said. “And they said that the safety of our kids is their top priority, but they did not make sure that my son was safe in this situation.”

A district spokeswoman declined to release specifics about the incident, saying, “Every allegation is investigated according to our district policy.”

However, the spokeswoman directed us to a district policy that states “interim measures” can be used, like searches, counseling or contacting law enforcement.

Lapora said it’s not clear to her what steps were taken in her son’s case.

“If a gun threat is made, the parent I feel should be called that day and the child should be suspended, at least until the investigation is concluded,” Lapora said.

Lapora said the school counselor pulled her aside after the school day on Monday, the same day the threat was made. She said her husband called the school the next day but hasn’t received further information.

So what should you expect if your student experiences this type of incident at a Sioux City Community School District school? According to the district’s policy, the district is supposed to notify you within 24 hours of the incident.

The district spokeswoman also pointed us to a district policy on reporting and investigating complaints of bullying and harassment. Under that policy, the school’s administrator must provide a written response to the “involved parties” within ten working days.

A student punished under the policy has the right to appeal, ultimately all the way up to the superintendent.

While they happened on back-to-back days, the incident at Irving Elementary isn’t related to the incident involving a high school student arrested for bringing a gun to school at East High.

Still, Lapora worries that if gun threats are starting up in kindergarten, they may only get worse as students age. She said she now worries about sending her son to school every day.

”If you start in elementary school, when the threats are being made, and they’re taken as a joke, or they’re taken lightly, then we get to middle school in high school and that’s when they are taken seriously, which doesn’t make sense,” Lapora said.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.