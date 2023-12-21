Seniors join Linn-Mar students for multi-generational learning experience

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s never too late to learn something new.

That’s why some people in Marion went back to the classroom.

They were welcomed into a Digital Electronics class at Linn Mar High School.

Students and some people from Summit Pointe Senior Living Community worked together to build battery-powered electric circuits.

They created fans, sirens, and a radio.

Staff say it was a great multi-generational learning experience.

Students at Linn Mar visit the care facility regularly, but this was the first time the seniors visited the Linn Mar Electronics lab.

