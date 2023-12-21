Show You Care
Seniors join Linn-Mar students for multi-generational learning experience

It's never too late to learn something new.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:09 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) -

That’s why some people in Marion went back to the classroom.

They were welcomed into a Digital Electronics class at Linn Mar High School.

Students and some people from Summit Pointe Senior Living Community worked together to build battery-powered electric circuits.

They created fans, sirens, and a radio.

Staff say it was a great multi-generational learning experience.

Students at Linn Mar visit the care facility regularly, but this was the first time the seniors visited the Linn Mar Electronics lab.

