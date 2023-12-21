Secretary of State celebrates record small business filings in 2023

Show You Care
By Conner Woodruff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:53 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is celebrating another year of record-breaking small business filings through his office. 2023 saw 34,810 new entity registrations, 2,000 more than 2022.

Pate said steady growth like this over the last several years is a good sign for Iowa’s economy.

“We’ve had consistent growth that makes it easier for us to plan,” Pate said.

Pate thanks small business owners for their work in helping boost Iowa’s economy. According to his office, nearly half of Iowa’s workers are employed by small businesses.

“They’re the ones that took the risk,” Pate said. “The credit needs to go the entrepreneur, let’s be clear about that.”

With smaller businesses having fewer employees, he says he hopes they can turn to his office for help

“We try to give businesses what they need when they need it and listen really close to what those needs are,” Pate said.

This work includes trying to get businesses to focus on their craft.

”We want to make sure businesses don’t have to spend a lot of time navigating government, they need to have their time spent putting out their product or service,” Pate said.

Secretary Pate says the COVID-19 pandemic actually gave Iowan’s a chance to find new passions and start their own businesses, contributing to the growth.

