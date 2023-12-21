Our Town: Fairfax light display shares Christmas spirit, while helping community

FAIRFAX, Iowa (KCRG) - There’s a house in Our Town Fairfax covered in lights and characters celebrating the holidays.

It’s from the work of Steve Tomash who has been putting up displays for years. While Christmas is his favorite holiday, the massive display actually started as one for Halloween. That is, until his wife, Sandy, suggested the change.

“We did Halloween and finally, my wife tells me, you know, the neighbors are going to start wondering because we go to church every Sunday and ‘Why do you do Halloween but not Christmas?’ ” Tomash said with a smile. “So we stopped doing Halloween and then we went full-time into Christmas.”

It’s been full-time Christmas for years. The couple has decorated with the giant display for each of the 18 years they’ve lived in Fairfax, and before that, for several years in Swisher. The holiday tradition takes tons of time, starting in October. He fits in his work in between driving bus. Fourth-grade student Logan Riehle looks forward to seeing the lights every Christmas.

“This is my bus driver’s house, and he put all this up, and I think it’s really cool,” Logan said.

The lights are programmed to music. Tomash said it takes around 20 hours per song to program. Tomash is passing along his knowledge of how to do the display to his grandson.

“He did so much here to help me, or I would have been way behind,” Tomash said. “He worked here several days with me putting up everything.”

Part of the work includes hand-making dozens of the character decorations.

“I just love doing that,” Tomash said. “I took art in high school. And I just love drawing love painting love creating.”

He fit in the work over the years during downtime during his 34 years as a firefighter. The display now helps raise money for a good cause, this year, for the food bank.

Other years, it fundraised for the family of a man killed in a motorcycle crash before Christmas, and people who lost their homes in an apartment fire, all while sharing the spirit of Christmas for the kids.

