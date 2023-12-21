Show You Care
North Linn FFA donates toys to kids at Univ. of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital

Students say they know this goes a long way to help bring a smile to the kids over the holidays.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:40 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TROY MILLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Members of the North Linn High School FFA Chapter in Troy Mills are helping bring a smile to kids going through a difficult time.

Students dropped off dozens of toys for kids at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City.

Over the weekend, they raised $4,080 and bought toys from the Marion Walmart.

Jake Van Etten, a North Linn senior, said they know this goes a long way to help bring a smile to the kids over the holidays.

“Yeah you know it means a lot these kids are going through a very tough time, and you know with parents who are very occupied during this time, and it gives them a chance to be able to for us to give them presents, and you know brighten up their day,” he said.

The group also dropped off toys for children at the hospital last year.

