North Linn FFA donates over $4,000 worth of toys to kids at Univ. of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital

Students say they know this goes a long way to help bring a smile to the kids over the holidays.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - On December 20th, members of the North Linn High School FFA helped bring a smile to kids going through a difficult time.

Those students dropped off dozens of toys for kids at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City.

They raised $4,080 and bought the toys from the Marion Walmart.

Students say they know this goes a long way to help bring a smile to the kids over the holidays.

“Yeah you know it means a lot these kids are going through a very tough time, and you know with parents who are very occupied during this time, and it gives them a chance to be able to for us, to give them presents and you know brighten up their day,” said North Linn Senior Jake Van Etten.

The North Linn FFA also dropped off toys for kids at the hospital in 2022.

