Iowa woman charged in Evansdale theft, hit and run

EVANSDALE, Iowa (KCRG) - A 32-year-old woman from Fayette has been charged after leading police on a chase Wednesday evening.

On December 12th, at approximately 7:14 pm, officials responded to I-380 mile marker 70 for a report of a stolen minivan driving with a blown tire and no lights. Then on December 20th, police responded to another report that the same vehicle had been spotted.

Investigators say the van crashed into another vehicle on Gilbert Dr. The driver ignored police attempts to conduct a traffic stop and failed to stop at multiple stop signs. Police eventually arrested the driver after they crashed into a fence along James St. She was identified as 32-year-old Hailey Burke of Fayette.

She was charged with:

Theft - 1st Degree

Eluding - Speeding over 25mph of limit

Reckless Driving

Driving while Suspended

Leaving the Scene of an Accident.

