Increase in people utilizing Community Winter Overflow Shelter

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The number of people who are homeless in Linn County has risen to a point never seen in the county before.

It was something those with Willis Dady Homeless Services said was being reflected in the number of people utilizing the Community Winter overflow Shelter. The low-barrier shelter was a partnership between Linn County, the city of Cedar Rapids, and Willis Dady Homeless Services. It’s a way to ensure anyone struggling to stay warm is a place to stay overnight.

“I have food here that I have to lug around every day,” said Anna Miller, one of many people staying at the shelter.

At around 6:00 pm every night Miller heads to the Community Winter Overflow Shelter on the city’s southwest side. For her, this is a whole new reality.

“I have been here for two weeks. It’s the first time I’ve been homeless,” she said.

Miller said she was a caretaker for a man. She could live there, and meals were included, but then he died. That was how she ended up at the overflow shelter on 12th Ave. Southwest. It’s a situation Denine Rushing said more and more people were finding themselves in this year.

“There’s more people experiencing homelessness,” said Rushing.

Rushing said they average around 80 people staying at the overflow shelter every night. She said there were several reasons for the new influx. One of the biggest was a lack of affordable housing.

“There are some properties, units, where they’re asking three times the rental amount,” said Rushing. “If you’re on a fixed income, we have a lot of clients that receive disabilities, receive social security, and so they are never going to make three times the rental amount. Especially when we see the rent prices increasing.”

Though the number of people struggling to find a home was filling these cots at the shelter, Rushing said she was expecting more people in need of help as the temperatures continue to fall this winter.

“There are probably still a small percentage of individuals that have not utilized the shelter yet that may still be sleeping outside, she said.

This means more people in need of help like Miller, still looking for a place to live.

“I never thought I was going to live in a shelter,” she said.

