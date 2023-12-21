Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers
Advertise With Us

High school freshman dies after having stroke during swim practice

James Oliver, 14, died Sunday after suffering a brain hemorrhage and stroke during practice on Dec. 8. (Source: WLS, MOLLY OLIVER, SHARKS FOR HEYER, CNN)
By Evelyn Holmes, WLS via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO, Ill. (WLS) – A high school freshman in Chicago died after having a stroke during swim practice.

James Oliver, 14, died after suffering a brain hemorrhage and stroke during practice on Dec. 8. No one expected the teen to be gone so soon.

His family, the community and his swim coach have been devastated by his sudden and unexpected death.

A family friend said James was born with a brain arteriovenous malformation, or AVM, a condition where medical experts say blood vessels in the brain don’t form correctly.

“We see a lot of AVM’s diagnosed incidentally or because they bleed. We see a lot of that in children, in teenagers in young adults,” neurosurgeon Dr. Matthew Potts said.

James’ principal sent an email to students to inform them of his death. It read in part:

“As a school community, our thoughts are with his brother, Sean, a GHS junior, his family and friends, and our hearts are mourning this loss.”

Those who knew James said he and his older brother were inseparable.

They say he was really smart, had a great personality and loved collecting and trading collectible cards.

He was also active in his church’s youth group.

Copyright 2023 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greg Morris, one of the last holdovers from the Hayden Fry era at the University of Iowa, is...
Longtime Iowa Hawkeyes equipment manager to retire after Citrus Bowl
A man in Iowa drove to all 26 Pacheros locations in the state to win free burritos.
Man visits all 26 Mexican chain locations in his state in one day to win free burritos
Tom and Nelson Brands prepare for wrestling season amidst potential suspensions
Iowa Hawkeye wrestler Nelson Brands loses appeal ending his collegiate career
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease, or EHD, is...
Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease kills over 100 deer in Clayton County
Provided by USAA
Eastern Iowa’s most popular baby names for 2023

Latest News

FILE - Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani speaks during a news conference outside the...
Rudy Giuliani files for bankruptcy days after being ordered to pay $148 million in a defamation case
Police officers guard a street in downtown Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023....
Police chief says at least 15 people are dead after a mass shooting at a Prague university
The FAA and airlines are bracing for the start of a potentially record-setting holiday stretch.
Ready, set, travel: The holiday rush to the airports and highways is underway
Signs at a press conference on gun control
Maine Senator introduces new gun control legislation
Logos are shown on the exterior of a 2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid in Sunnyvale, Calif., Monday, Dec....
Americans are turning to buying hybrids as sales of electric vehicles slow