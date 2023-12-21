Hawkeyes senior linebacker Jay Higgins awarded Slater Golden Gavel

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Jay Higgins is the winner of the 2023 Duke Slater Golden Gavel Award, the university announced Thursday.

The Indianapolis native was the unanimous pick by a group of Iowa media members, who give the award to the Iowa football player who “exhibits themself with professional integrity in all interactions” with local media.

In a press release, Scott Dochterman, a sportswriter with The Athletic who presented Higgins with the Golden Gavel, said every reporter from print to television, who covers Iowa mentioned Higgins first when it came to this award.

“The class and professionalism with which Jay displayed in all situations, not only was impressive, it was truly remarkable,” Dochterman said.

The award is named after NFL Hall of Famer Duke Slater, who earned his law degree at the University of Iowa while playing in the NFL. The playing surface at Kinnick Stadium was renamed in honor of Slater in 2021.

