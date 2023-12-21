Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease kills over 100 deer in Clayton County

GUTTENBERG, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease, or EHD is devastating deer populations within a few-mile radius near Guttenberg.

It’s a disease that kills deer within days. Causing hemorrhaging of internal organs, E-H-D is capable of wiping out hundreds of deer within months.

And that’s exactly what’s happened on Steven Patzner’s land.

“Most years, like, right here in this bean field south of me, I’d look out here in the evening and see 25, 30 deer. Yesterday, I saw one.” said Patzner, who lives in Clayton County.

Spread through the bites of small flies called Midges, EHD leaves deer with only days to live after showing signs of infection.

And the Iowa DNR says this year’s outbreak has done massive damage to the area’s deer population.

“One of the most severely impacted counties in the state was Clayton County, that reported about 130 suspected mortalities of white-tail deer from a hemorrhagic disease.” said Iowa DNR’s State Deer Biologist Jace Elliott.

But the DNR says the outbreak hasn’t spread far, meaning deer in the area were hit even harder.

“This disease, as far as our records are concerned, impacted deer in a very small, local area, but it impacted them quite heavily... almost all of those reports came from a fairly small area of just a few square miles.” said Elliott.

Within less than an hour of walking on Patzner’s land, a KCRG Reporter was able to find two deer likely to have died from the disease.

And this sudden drop-off has left Patzner worried about the future of deer and hunting in the area.

“Hopefully they come back sometime. You know, I don’t hunt them anymore, my legs don’t allow me. But my granddaughter does, and my son does and my other three little grandkids do.” said Patzner”

But since there is currently no cure for the disease, Iowa DNR says there isn’t much to do but wait.

“Just wait a couple years, and this will very likely resolve itself. You’ll see a population recovery of prior levels I would suspect, within two to three years.” said Elliott.

The DNR says while EHD is most often fatal for deer, it poses no risk for humans. Those who suspect infected deer are on their land encouraged to inform the DNR.

