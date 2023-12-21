Show You Care
Dress-up playsets, slime recalled ahead of Christmas

The affected products include the Litti City doctor playset, teacher purse and Little Pritti...
The affected products include the Litti City doctor playset, teacher purse and Little Pritti stylist handbag set. Pretex slime eggs are also part of the recall and have levels of lead that exceed regulations.
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(CNN) – Three children’s dress-up playsets and toy eggs with slime have been recalled.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the imported products have levels that exceed the federally allowable level of phthalates.

These are chemicals commonly used in plastic products, but high levels may cause hormonal or other health problems.

The affected products include the Litti City doctor playset, teacher purse and Little Pritti stylist handbag set.

Pretex slime eggs are also part of the recall and have levels of lead that exceed regulations.

The items were sold online at Amazon and Walmart.

Perch, Amazon and Walmart are working to contact all known purchasers directly.

Anyone with the playsets should stop using them and contact Perch for more information on how to dispose of them.

