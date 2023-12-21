Dash Coffee Roaster closes Marion location

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Dash Coffee Roaster has closed its Marion location earlier than expected.

In a Facebook post earlier this month, the coffee roaster announced plans to close its Marion location on Dec. 24.

On Wednesday, staff posted the doors to the Marion location have closed permanently.

“Sometimes things don’t go as planned,” staff wrote in the post. “Unfortunately our doors in Marion will remain permanently closed, effective immediately. I apologize for the inconvenience and thank all who have supported throughout the year.”

The Marion location opened in December 2022.

Dash’s Kingston Village location in Cedar Rapids remains open.

