Coralville advances ordinance to enhance penalties for hate crimes

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Coralville is moving forward with a proposed ordinance that would enhance penalties for hate crimes.

City council members unanimously passed the first reading this week.

According to the meeting agenda, the ordinance mirrors ones passed in North Liberty and Iowa City.

There are penalties for harassment and trespassing.

A first offense carries a $330 fine. Further offenses come with an $850 penalty.

However, it does not mandate jail sentences for prosecution of simple misdemeanors.

The ordinance needs to pass two more readings before it is included in city code.

