Cloudy and wet with warming temperatures through the holiday weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Winter officially begins this evening as the Winter Solstice occurs, but today and the next several will feel more like fall.

Look for more clouds overhead today and a stray sprinkle or some drizzle possible at times. Temperatures will be warm in the coming days, topping out in the 40s today and 50s tomorrow and through Christmas.

Rain tonight stay mainly in southeastern Iowa with light totals. This round wraps up during the day Friday. (KCRG)

Tonight and tomorrow's round of rain will be light, only a few hundredths or a few tenths of an inch. (KCRG)

A better chance at showers heads our way overnight and into the day Friday. This will stay mainly southeast of a line from Dubuque through Cedar Rapids down toward Oskaloosa with rainfall amounting to only a few hundredths of tenths for those that do pick up some with this first event. Showers are most likely early on, quickly dwindling in the afternoon.

This year won't be a white Christmas, but rather a wet Christmas. (KCRG)

Over the next week, rainfall adds up to an inch or more in some spots. Much of this falls Christmas Eve day and Christmas Day. (KCRG)

Drier but still cloudy conditions take us into the holiday weekend and some foggy conditions will linger as well. Another round of rain set to move in Christmas Eve Day into Christmas on Monday with showers still possible into the middle of next week. Cooler temperatures settle in behind these rain chances too, returning closer to seasonal by the start of 2024.

