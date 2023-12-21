Show You Care
Cloudy, warm days ahead with rounds of rainfall potential including Christmas

Clouds are here, and showers are not far behind.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:42 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Gray skies are here, and likely here to stay for a while as an active weather pattern builds for the next several days.

Temperatures are starting off about 5 to 15 degrees warmer across eastern Iowa compared to where we began on Wednesday underneath fairly extensive cloud cover. These clouds will keep our daytime warming slow, with highs only reaching the low to mid 40s despite that warmer start. Winds remain fairly light today, too, with wind chills in the upper 30s this afternoon at worst. An isolated shower is possible for a lucky few locations today; most areas will stay dry, and anything that falls will be fairly light.

The better chance for rain arrives later tonight into Friday, especially the farther south and east you go in the TV9 viewing area. This is the first disturbance in our active weather pattern, and it could leave behind a tenth or two of an inch of rain as the precipitation exits by Friday afternoon. Areas of fog could build on Friday into Saturday as moisture increases underneath our cloud layer, too. Lows tonight fall into the upper 30s, with highs on Friday pushing into the upper 40s or close to 50.

Some fog may still be present on Saturday in parts of the area, but rainfall should generally be lacking. Temperatures will continue to climb, with readings into the 50s likely for many of us. Overnight lows by the weekend will also be in the mid to upper 40s, leading to no real extended moments of overly cold weather for at least a few days.

A storm system develops and strengthens as it moves toward the region on Saturday night into Sunday. This will allow it to pull in a pretty significant amount of moisture, giving us a really good shot at some rounds of rainfall. While there will probably be periods of dry time, expect a generally wet Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Temperatures stay warm, too, with highs in the mid 50s both days, providing us one of the warmest Christmas holidays on record.

The good news here is that precipitation should remain liquid in eastern Iowa, and even looking outward across the region. It’s not until you get to the western Dakotas and Nebraska where you could run into wintry precipitation; if you’re traveling to the western half of those states or beyond, you may need to factor that into your travel plans around the holiday.

A Christmas storm system provides a lot of moisture to the central United States, but many areas receive rain rather than snow.
A Christmas storm system provides a lot of moisture to the central United States, but many areas receive rain rather than snow.(KCRG)

Rain shower chances continue Tuesday and even Wednesday, as the area of low pressure gets stalled out in the central United States. It will meander away from the region, gradually, and pull in some colder air as it does. Temperatures will trend colder during this time as a result, going from the mid to upper 40s on Tuesday to just the upper 30s by the end of the shortened work week. Drier weather will be around Thursday into Friday.

When all is said and done, many areas in eastern Iowa could end up with an inch or more of rain by the middle of next week. That’s a lot for this time of year, where our normal rainfall for the entire month of December is around 2 inches. With extensive drought conditions, and ground temperatures above freezing in most spots, we should have no trouble absorbing this rainfall and flooding is of little concern.

