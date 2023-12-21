Cedar Rapids Salvation Army sees decline in donations despite growing need

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s a familiar noise every holiday season — the sound of the Salvation Army’s bell ringers.

The volunteers are a part of the Red Kettle Campaign, which helps fund meals and housing for people in need in the community.

Marty Norris, a Lieutenant Corps Officer with the Salvation Army, said they’ve reached about 70% of their $170,000 goal with just days until the red kettles close on December 23rd.

“Without that we cannot run these programs,” Norris said.

He said their overall goal is $850,000, which he says they’ve reached about 75% of. Norris said he has seen a decline in donations.

“I think a lot of the decline is, least with the kettle site, is people don’t carry the cash like they used to, everything’s plastic,” Norris said. “We have offered, in addition, a Tip Tap device. We have four of them out in our locations. Those who do not have cash, you can just tap your card, your phone, your wrist smartwatch on these devices.”

He said it’s part of their effort to adapt and increase their donations. It comes as the Salvation Army says donations to its Red Kettle Campaign across the U.S. are down for the fourth year in a row.

“After the pandemic, we had a big surge on private donations. But now it’s kind of easing back,” Norris said. “But with the after effects of that, the rise of the cost of food and manufacturing, that’s put even another tighter strangle on people’s incomes.”

Norris said donations to their food pantry and kitchen are steady. He said their programs, which often serve homeless, low income or elderly community members, are always needed despite the trends in donations.

“That’s why we raise this money,” Norris said. “So we can help those people who have to make that tough decision that ‘Do I pay a medical bill or I buy food for my kids?’”

