Cedar Rapids resident raises concern for roadway noise from I-380 expansion

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The federal infrastructure law is infusing $57 million to make Interstate 380 six lanes from Highway 30 to the Shueyville - Swisher exit. The expansion will happen in conjunction with the airport interchange getting overhauled to accommodate more truck traffic.

The I-380 expansion project in Cedar Rapids has one neighborhood concerned. They’re worried about traffic noise once the extra lanes are added, saying they can already hear the interstate as is.

Carrie Kimm said that the derecho in 2020 took out a lot of the trees in her neighborhood. With that buffer gone, she can hear noise from the interstate every day.

”Oh I hear it all night. I go to bed like it’s an ocean,” Kimm said.

Kimm moved to the Lincolnway Village in Cedar Rapids 7 years ago. She described the neighborhood as a pleasant area.

”When the derecho came through, it took a lot of our tree canopy and along the interstate, there was a lot of tree canopy so that took a lot of it away. We noticed a lot more,” Kimm said.

From her backyard, Kimm can hear the trucks, cars, and engine breaks most noticeably from Interstate 380. She’s concerned that when the interstate is expanding the noise will only get worse.

”Noise...noise really bad. The impact from the noise will be very disturbing to people enjoying our little village here,” Kimm said.

Kimm said she isn’t against the expansion project at all.

”I know the understanding that we do need it and yes, our town is growing,” Kimm said. ”I do believe if they could compromise or something or find a way to put up a barrier of some sort to block some of that noise out, that way we can kind of have a bit of peace and quiet in our neighborhood as well.”

The Iowa Department of Transportation has done a noise study for Kimm’s area. They found that the increased noise from the expansion project doesn’t increase enough to justify mitigation.

”So what we’re looking for is at least a 10 decibel change. So if people think about noise as a hairdryer, a hairdryer is over 100 decibels so it’d be about a tenth of what a hairdryer sounds like in change,” said Cathy Cutler, a transportation planner in the Iowa DOT District 6 office. ”We looked at the areas and decided that they were in the five to seven-decibel impact when we widened the highway with traffic in 2050. “

Although a sound barrier isn’t currently in the plans, it also isn’t completely out of the question for the future.

”If people would like us to take noise readings today and then when the highway’s built in three years come out and do it again and see if at that time they qualify for a noise wall we could do something like that,” Cutler said.

Iowa DOT did say a row of trees will be left standing between the neighborhood and the interstate to help mitigate the noise.

The Corridor Metropolitan Planning Organization is currently taking public comment about this project. The link to submit comments can be found here: Leave an official public comment (cedar-rapids.org). Public comment is open from Dec. 19 to Jan. 18.

