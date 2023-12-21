Cedar Rapids ‘freecycling’ groups sees increase in requests

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s called “freecycling”—people donate things they don’t want anymore to keep the items out of landfills, giving them to neighbors for free.

There are a couple of groups facilitating freecycling in Cedar Rapids. At least one has seen a lot more people looking for essentials during the holidays.

“It’s truly a one man’s trash is another man’s treasure,” said Sherry Johnson, who helps run the Facebook Group “Free Everything in Cedar Rapids and surrounding area.” She approves members and posts, as well as picks up, sorts, and delivers some of these donations.

Right now, during the holiday season, she estimates she’s volunteering 60 hours a week.

“I used to be a field social worker, so I kind of missed that—being able to help other people,” said Johnson.

According to Johnson, the number of people looking for used items is way up.

“We’re up 594 members in 60 days. So it’s a huge increase,” said Johnson. “Cost of living has really driven people to ‘Where can I get additional help from?“”

She said this season she’s seeing more people looking for toys.

“Their true intent is just to get help for Christmas, because they’re not asking for money. They’re asking for ‘Do you have any books that you can pass on? Do you have any gently used toys?’”

Consumer prices rose 3.1% percent in November compared to a year ago. Johnson said persistent inflation also has some people just looking for the essentials.

“We have people on the site asking for breast milk or formula and diapers,” she said.

Many online groups that work the same way, like Freecycle which started in 2003, focus on keeping items out of landfills. However, right now Johnson said lots of people are just looking for any and all avenues of help.

“Just a lot of families out there really struggling, so any any help, especially this time of year, just really—they’re very appreciative of it.”

