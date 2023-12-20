Warming trend continues ahead of multiple rain chances, including Christmas

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Even warmer air is moving into eastern Iowa, with a moisture increase leading to at least a handful of rain chances in the coming days.

We’re starting out quite a bit more pleasant in the TV9 viewing area this morning, with air temperatures in the mid to upper 20s and wind chills in the upper 10s at worst. Winds are quite light, if present at all, and should stay light into the rest of the day. Sunshine will also be pretty common this morning, but clouds increase gradually today, too. Enjoy the sunlight early on, as we’ll have clouds obscuring it for much of the next several days. Highs today head for the mid 40s for most, with wind chills perhaps lagging behind in the upper 30s.

A cloudy night helps to keep lows from dropping as far, with readings in the low 30s likely. Clouds will similarly keep us from making another leap in temperatures on Thursday for highs, which should be in the low to mid 40s once again. A few isolated showers are possible just about any time during the day, but the vast majority of the day will be dry with many areas missing out on rainfall.

The somewhat better chance for rain arrives Thursday night into Friday as a more concentrated area of activity pushes to the northeast through the area. The southeastern half or so of the viewing area is somewhat more favored to see rainfall from this, with only a tenth or two of an inch of rain possible.

Saturday looks mostly dry at this point, though clouds should remain pretty widespread across the state and region. Highs by then will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. As the main area of low pressure within this active weather pattern approaches the state on Saturday night into Sunday, rain becomes likely across most of the area. A few waves of precipitation look possible at times on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Rain chances increase for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. (KCRG)

These rounds of rain will come and go at times, so it won’t be a complete washout for the holiday. Plan on the possibility of rain, though wintry precipitation looks unlikely in Iowa, and much of the Midwest, during the critical travel times surrounding Christmas. While many were likely hoping for a more spirited look to the landscape for the season, easy travel is a nice tradeoff.

Shower chances stick around on Tuesday into Wednesday. A few areas could see snow mix in a bit on Tuesday night, but most of the time here should be warm enough to limit that potential. With several days time between now and then, we’ll be keeping an eye on any changes that could lead to different precipitation types.

Things generally turn colder by the middle of next week, but this change only gets us closer to seasonal normals compared to the 20 degrees or more above normal we’ll be this weekend..

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.