Warmer weather brings rain, not snow, through Christmas Day

By Joe Winters
Updated: 47 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The coldest days of the week are behind us.

The latest satellite and radar data
The latest satellite and radar data.   (KCRG)

The 40s and 50s now return to the state, salting through Christmas. Moisture also gathers as a pair of storms move across the upper Midwest. After clearing tonight, the sky turns cloudy on Wednesday. Enough moisture will bring light showers to the state on Thursday and Friday. Saturday looks primarily dry.

Clouds and Precip
Clouds and Precip(KCRG)

We are tracking an area of low pressure moving from the Rockies into the northern Plains for the end of the weekend. As this storm moves rainfall develops for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Have a great night.

