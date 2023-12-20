WAGNER TAILS: Cadence and Peanut

IOWA CITY AND CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cadence the cat is ready to live in harmony with her new family.

This two-year-old has been at the Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center since the end of July. Staff members at ICAC say they can’t believe she’s been at the shelter this long.

Staffers say Cadence is a confident cat and should fit well in a home with other cats, cat savvy dogs, and children respectful of her boundaries.

If Cadence has a comfy spot to sleep in a loving home, she’ll be a happy cat. Click HERE for adoption information and the application.

--

A young rabbit is ready to “hop” into his new home. Peanut arrived at the Cedar Valley Humane Society as a stray after being found in a park.

Peanut loves getting pets, and he’s a big fan of lettuce.

He loves exploring, and he could spend hours doing just that in his new home. Click HERE for the adoption process and the application.

