Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

WAGNER TAILS: Cadence and Peanut

By Danielle Wagner
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY AND CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cadence the cat is ready to live in harmony with her new family.

This two-year-old has been at the Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center since the end of July. Staff members at ICAC say they can’t believe she’s been at the shelter this long.

Staffers say Cadence is a confident cat and should fit well in a home with other cats, cat savvy dogs, and children respectful of her boundaries.

If Cadence has a comfy spot to sleep in a loving home, she’ll be a happy cat. Click HERE for adoption information and the application.

--

A young rabbit is ready to “hop” into his new home. Peanut arrived at the Cedar Valley Humane Society as a stray after being found in a park.

Peanut loves getting pets, and he’s a big fan of lettuce.

He loves exploring, and he could spend hours doing just that in his new home. Click HERE for the adoption process and the application.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Provided by USAA
Eastern Iowa’s most popular baby names for 2023
General Mills announces ‘downtime’ over the coming weeks
COVID and the flu on the rise in Iowa
Respiratory illness rates ‘very high’ across Iowa
Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center in Fort Madison and West Burlington.
Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center to layoff 67 workers at 2 locations
A welfare check is what led police to the discovery of the body and slumped-over driver in a...
Body of victim from hit-and-run found in car with passed-out suspect, police say

Latest News

WAGNER TAILS: Duchess and Mi Amor
WAGNER TAILS: Duchess and Mi Amor
WAGNER TAILS: Junebug, Lilac, Noelle and Tiny
WAGNER TAILS: Junebug, Lilac, Noelle and Tiny
WAGNER TAILS: Daphne and Douglas
WAGNER TAILS: Daphne and Douglas
WAGNER TAILS: Faith and Barry & Betty
WAGNER TAILS: Faith and Barry & Betty