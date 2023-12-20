Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics asking for more blood donations

University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is asking people to give the gift of blood this Holiday season.
By Conner Woodruff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:18 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - According to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, one out of every seven hospital visitors needs blood, but donations can be slower during the winter months.

“We really rely on a steady stream of donors all winter long,” Kerry DuBay, supervisor for the DeGowin Blood Center, said.

Because of holiday schedules and harsh weather, The DeGowin Blood Center says the number of donations slows down this time of year. UIHC says one in seven hospital visitors needs blood.

The DeGowin Blood Center is hosting a special Holiday blood drive this weekend, to encourage more donations. It will take place Saturday, Dec. 23 from 7 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Donations made to the DeGowin center tends to have a local impact. The center provides 27,000 blood products to patients at UIHC as well as the Stead Family Children’s Hospital each year.

“So everything that we collect stays here in Iowa City,” DuBay said.

To confirm eligibility, donors are required to pass a health screening upon visiting for their appointment.

The hospital is especially looking for group O whole blood.

People as young as 16 years old can donate as long as they have parental permission.

The DeGowin Center does take walk-ins, but for staffing purposes, making an appointment is preferred.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Provided by USAA
Eastern Iowa’s most popular baby names for 2023
General Mills announces ‘downtime’ over the coming weeks
COVID and the flu on the rise in Iowa
Respiratory illness rates ‘very high’ across Iowa
Chick-fil-A
Blairs Ferry Road rezoning may bring third Chick-fil-A to Cedar Rapids
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Reno,...
Colorado Supreme Court bans Trump from the state’s ballot under Constitution’s insurrection clause

Latest News

Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza case confirmed in Mahaska County
Goldfinch Cyclery was turned into Santa's workshop over the weekend.
Cedar Rapids bike shop turns into Santa's workshop to fix bikes to give to kids
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a meet and greet,...
DeSantis calls a legal complaint against his campaign a ‘farce’ as he pushes toward Iowa caucuses
University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is asking people to give the gift of blood this...
University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics asking for more blood donations