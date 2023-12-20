Show You Care
Trump speaks in Waterloo hours after Colorado Supreme Court rules to remove him from 2024 ballot

The former President didn't mention the Colorado Supreme Court decision while he campaigned tonight in Waterloo.
By Brian Tabick
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:24 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday night, the Colorado Supreme Court voted in favor of removing Donald Trump’s name from the 2024 ballot.

The court says the former president is not an eligible candidate because of the 14th Amendment. The former President was in Waterloo Tuesday as voters waited hours outside the Waterloo Convention Center to hear from him.

“I got here around 5 AM, said Mike Boatman of Indiana. “Wanted a chance to sit front row maybe.”

Boatman says he isn’t willing to support another Republican candidate because he believes they haven’t proven themselves as Donald Trump did during his term in office.

“He did the job for four years, we know how Trump is, we know how the economy was when he was in office,” he said. “We had a safe United States. we had a closed border.”

While Boatman said he wouldn’t put his support behind another candidate, but Trump now faced new challenges after the Colorado Supreme Court’s ruling to remove Trump from the state’s 2024 ballot. The former President didn’t mention the legal ruling and instead attacked other GOP candidates.

“We’re up 80 to 90 points on some of these guys,” said Trump. “We have people like the guy from Arkansas who has been at 0 for like five months.”

Despite having a large lead in Iowa polls as well as national polls, Trump urged voters to caucus on January 15th.

