Sac County mom starts elementary snack pantry to help address food insecurity

SAC CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - A Sac City woman has been working all semester long to make sure kids in the East Sac County Elementary School have something to eat during class or something to take home, so she started a “snack pantry.”

Ever since the “Pandemic Child Nutrition Waivers” and free school lunches ended, families have been dealing with the aftermath, inflation, and making plans for their children’s school meals.

Sarah Davey in Sac City has been running this snack pantry located inside the local elementary school.

“The kids were getting hungry because they were either having an early lunch or a later lunch and so the teachers were sending out reminders saying, “Hey, can we have you guys donate or bring in snacks?” For the classroom, it helps with the school day in focus and with behaviors. And with how expensive snacks can be. I was like, hey, let’s see if we can take this off the shoulders of the teachers and help out the school as a whole,” Davey said.

Davey provides each classroom with a clear tote. She explained, “We have the teacher’s name how many students are in the room and if there are any allergies that we need to be aware of in each room so then the totes are packed accordingly.”

She started it at the beginning of the 23-24 school year.

Feeding around 380 kids a week, Kindergarten through 6th grade in this school district.

Teachers can use the snacks to give out on a break or give them snacks to take home after school.

East Sac County Elementary School teacher, Alison Schroeder, said it is a great resource in her classroom.

“It’s just been such a benefit because it helps fuel the kid’s brains and gets them through the day,” said Schroeder. “It gets them through to lunch or when they have boring bus rides or even school activities after school. Just gives them a little extra energy.”

This is fully funded by donations from families and community members.

It’s grown to a team of two, and Kim Shook now helping manage the pantry.

“Having that as sustainability until they get home for the day is huge. So I mean, definitely hats off to Sarah for even craving that because since COVID, it just kind of dropped off,” added Shook.

“It’s been nice because some of the sixth graders come down on Fridays and help take the totes to the classrooms,” said Davey. “And so it’s been a whole school involvement.”

Davey also received a $500 donation Monday, Dec. 18 from the Sac City Kiwanis Club. She hopes to bring this to local legislatures to help bring a change to the food insecurity many Iowa families are facing.

“Some kind of grant funding, maybe make this bigger like if other communities or school districts are wanting to do something like this,” added Davey. " the more that we have voices saying hey, this is something we’re interested in when we want to do it. And the more people that we can help that’s that’s the goal.”

Davey takes money donated and orders through the school’s food supplier, and uses guidance from school nutritionist specialists. She said this is not a program from the school but in partnership with the district. It’s something she picked up and brought in after she saw the need.

However, Davey is not able to do this at the other grade levels due to nutrition guidelines. She hopes other schools start their pantries as well.

If you are interested in dropping off a food donation or check, stop by the front office at East Sac Community Elementary School.

Learn more about the pantry on its Facebook page.

Foodbank of Iowa also has several school pantry food banks in certain areas. Click here to see a full list of school pantries.

