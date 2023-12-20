Show You Care
Proposal for joint 911 center in Dubuque needs approval by end of 2023

(KTVF)
By Danielle Wagner
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Special meetings are planned for next week to approve plans for a new joint 911 communications center in Dubuque before the end of the year.

The plan includes having a 911 center for both the county and the city in the old Medline building at 7900 Chavenelle Road in Dubuque.

The county board of supervisors did not approve the agreement at its December 18th meeting after two board members brought up concerns.

Due to budget deadlines, the agreement needs to be approved by December 31st, if it’s going to move forward.

The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors, the Dubuque City Council and the 911 Service Board all need to approve the agreement.

To try to get approval before the end of the year, special meetings are planned for next week starting Wednesday, December 27th.

